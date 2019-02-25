RANBURNE — A Cleburne County woman was dead Monday night after being struck by a vehicle near Ranburne.
Authorities had not released the name of the woman Monday night, pending further investigation.
According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office investigator Joseph Freeman, the incident happened around 6 p.m.
Freeman said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the Sheriff’s Office to get an official statement to see if it matches with the evidence.
The incident took place on a driveway off of County Road 710 near County Road 10.
Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs said that the name of the deceased woman will be released on Tuesday.
Family members and friends, some weeping, gathered around the driveway and adjoining houses as law enforcement agencies investigated and interviewed witnesses and others.
Freeman said investigators from the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics would process the scene.