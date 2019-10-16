HEFLIN — During a very brief meeting Tuesday night the Cleburne County Commission unanimously voted to pass a measure to help ensure that every county resident is counted in next year’s census.
The commission agreed to spend $10,000, which will be matched with a $10,000 grant from the federal government with the total applied toward a census outreach program. Advertising and fliers will be used to reach even the most remote residents, according to Cleburne County chief financial administrator Kim Brown.
Brown said that some residents don’t have internet service or “other options” typically used to contact and reach residents.
The commission unanimously voted to pass its consent agenda which included:
— Appointing Danny Mobley to the water authority board
— Accepting the resignation of board member Adam Downs from the water authority
— Authorizing Cleburne County chief financial officer Kim Brown to seek bids for pest control services
— Authorizing County Commissioner Emmett Owen to apply up to $750 for a driveway pipe at the Heflin Spur Trailhead of the Pinhoti Trail from his discretionary funds
— Recognizing Heflin resident Lorraine Watson from her 26 years of service at the library.