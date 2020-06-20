Cleburne County teens dance their COVID blues away

HEFLIN — Cleburne County High School was shut down due to COVID-19 one week before the junior-senior prom was to be held — which left many students all dressed up with nowhere to go.
Friday night at the Sergeant Major Harold Lee Jones Armory in Heflin more than 75 students finally got their promenade on with all the pageantry, music and dancing that the annual event is typically known for.
The prom was organized by parents who felt their kids ought to have an end-of-year celebration, even though the school has already held graduation.
A parent of two teens attending the prom, Leslie Coker, who helped organize it, said the juniors and seniors deserved the annual high school milestone.
“We worked really hard and we’re excited about it,” Coker said as she and other parents put the finishing touches on the decorations before the kids arrived.
Coker said that because everyone had already had their tuxes and dresses it made sense.
“I sent out feelers and most of the parents were very receptive,” Coker said.
Zane Farr, who recently graduated from Cleburne County High School, was all smiles as he and his classmates cut up and danced to the tunes from DJ Cadillac as multicolored laser-like beams of light bounced around the armory.
“It means a lot to me, being able to come out and just have a good time with friends, we had things taken away from us from COVID or whatever but it’s great for me to be able to come out here, it’s a really good experience,” Farr said.
Gracie Sanders smiled with her date, Levi Langley, as Kori Henderson from Timestill Photography snapped prom photos before the couple hit the dance floor.
Sanders was in agreement with her classmates that the prom was a much-needed bit of fun and was glad it was rescheduled.
“It means so much, I’m just glad to get the chance to have a prom this year because we didn't think we were going to have one. You buy your dress and get your make-up scheduled — it’s sad when you have to cancel,” said Sanders.