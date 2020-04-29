Cleburne County’s ‘Be Extreme’ program canceled for 2020

HEFLIN — Be Extreme Inside and Out, a week-long program which teaches impressionable Cleburne County girls lessons in navigating life’s challenges, has been canceled this year.
Debby Mathews, the coordinator for Be Extreme and the Cleburne County Extension, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are too many obstacles that would have to be overcome to have the summer program, which started in 2004.
“We do not have access to the girls for recruitment purposes because school is out for the remainder of this school year, and has been since the applications were beginning to be distributed,” said Mathews.
Mathews said that due to the pandemic there is a great uncertainty about scheduling in terms of facilities and resources, as well as people to teach the girls.
In years past, more than 30 volunteers were needed to teach life skills, including health tips, drug prevention and self defense. The program ended with a grand reveal fashion show for friends and family where the girls wore new clothes and had their hair styled at Gadsden State Community College.
Mathews said the program will return in 2021 for girls ages 12-16, with an emphasis on recruiting those ages 15 and 16 who missed the opportunity this year.