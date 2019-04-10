Cleburne County plans the first of two county-wide cleanup days this Saturday, according to Cleburne County engineer Lee Estes.
The semi-annual event allows county residents to dispose of large trash items not suitable for a regular trash can.
A designated space at each dumpster location will allow residents to discard scrap tires.
Dumping is to be on a first-come, first-served basis, and dumping will be shut down when packed containers are deemed full.
Dumpster locations include:
— Hollis/Chulafinnee — Intersection of County Road 431 & Highway 431.
— Hopewell — Across from New Hopewell Baptist Church on County Road 49.
— Turkey Heaven/Trickum — Intersection of County Road 42 and Co. Road 855.
— Fruithurst — Old wood yard just past railroad crossing on County Road 33.
— Ranburne — Lower parking at Ranburne Elementary School.
Cleanup days are sponsored by the Cleburne County Commission. Call Lee Estes, county engineer, at 256-463-2271 for additional information.