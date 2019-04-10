Cleburne courthouse
Photo by Anniston Star staff

Cleburne County plans the first of two county-wide cleanup days this Saturday, according to Cleburne County engineer Lee Estes.

The semi-annual event allows county residents to dispose of large trash items not suitable for a regular trash can.

A designated space at each dumpster location will allow residents to discard scrap tires.

Dumping is to be on a first-come, first-served basis, and dumping will be shut down when packed containers are deemed full.

Dumpster locations include:

— Hollis/Chulafinnee — Intersection of County Road 431 & Highway 431.

— Hopewell — Across from New Hopewell Baptist Church on County Road 49.

— Turkey Heaven/Trickum — Intersection of County Road 42 and Co. Road 855.

— Fruithurst — Old wood yard just past railroad crossing on County Road 33.

— Ranburne — Lower parking at Ranburne Elementary School.

Cleanup days are sponsored by the Cleburne County Commission. Call Lee Estes, county engineer, at 256-463-2271 for additional information.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...