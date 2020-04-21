Cleburne County officials urge census participation

HEFLIN — The deadline for residents to turn in their “self-response” 2020 census forms has been moved to Aug. 14 instead of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Cleburne County Administrator Kim Brown.
Brown fears the COVID-19 pandemic has put the 2020 census on the back burner for state and county residents.
“Alabama is behind the national average by 1 percent, and Cleburne County is trailing the state average by 4 percent. The northern portion of our county, Borden Springs, Fruithurst, Edwardsville and Muscadine, is pulling Cleburne’s average down,” said Brown on Tuesday.
Brown said she has enlisted public schools to help promote the importance of the census for the county and roadside signs have been posted to alert residents to the census.
“We need to help our citizens understand the importance of the 2020 census. It will directly affect Alabama funding for health care, education, housing and roads and bridges,” said Brown.
Brown said that every Alabamian accounts for approximately $1,600 in federal funding the state receives.
Brown said the census is also important for the allocation of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Alabama is at risk of losing one of our seats. These are voices that represent us, and losing a seat would mean one less voice advocating for Alabama,” said Brown.
Brown said that some residents have complained that they have not received the census invitation in the mail. Residents can call 844-330-2020 or go online at http://www.my2020census.gov/ and start the questionnaire and click on “I don’t have a census ID,” when asked for an identification number, said Brown.
Brown said that door-to-door enumeration is scheduled to begin in October this year.
Terry Hendrix, Cleburne County commissioner, said the census is how the state gets its money from the federal government.
“If we don’t get the census correct then we lose money plus we’re on the verge of losing a representative in Washington, D.C.,” Hendrix said.
“If we only register the same number of people we did on our last census we will lose a representative. Everybody needs to do their census,” said Hendrix.