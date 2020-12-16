Cleburne County Nursing Home to receive COVID-19 vaccines in January

HEFLIN — Cleburne County Nursing Home will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccines in January, according to nursing home administrator Tony Culberson.
On Wednesday Culberson said he had received an email from the Alabama Department of Public Health which stated that the first of two vaccine dosages will arrive Jan. 6 and the second dose will arrive Jan. 27.
Those dates are preliminary, according to Culberson.
Ninety-two of the 100 employees of the nursing home have tested positive for the virus in the last nine months and 60 residents have tested positive.
“If you add the residents and staff together that’s over 150 people in this building, so it’s definitely been the front lines,” Culberson said.
As of Wednesday there was only one resident with COVID-19, he said.
Culberson said he was pleased to get the email which he passed on to other department heads in the building.
“Staffing is critical throughout the industry, some hospitals have had to close down wings because they didn’t have enough staff, so we’ve been very fortunate so far with some of the things we’ve done to retain our staff and hopefully we will keep doing everything we can to keep the ones we’ve got,” said Culberson.
Culberson said the census of the nursing home is 67, up from 65 last week.
“We’re climbing consistently, so we’re doing pretty good,” he said. The nursing home has a total of 82 beds.
Culberson said a nursing home in Montgomery has more than 100 beds and its patient census is just at 50.
“Besides the quarantine time everybody keeps coming to work so I’m really proud of them,” said Culberson.
Culberson has previously announced his retirement from his job effective Dec. 31. His replacement, Shawn Estes, will take over Jan. 11.