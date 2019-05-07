HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission on Monday discussed moving the office of Veterans Affairs from the county courthouse to the Mountain Center to free up a space for drivers license testing.
Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County Commission ex-officio chairman, told the commission that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stopped testing for driver licenses in Cleburne County about three years ago. Since that time ALEA has held drivers licenses in Cleburne County on the third Thursday of each month so residents don’t have to drive to the Jacksonville office. The previous office ALEA had was no longer available at the courthouse, so Robertson let the agency use the grand jury room.
Robertson said ALEA will start giving driver license exams every week at the courthouse, which has created a space problem according to Robertson.
The commission discussed how it would be a better fit if the Veterans Affairs office was moved because of better parking and easier access for the veterans at the Mountain Center. The commission will continue to discuss the move at next week’s meeting.
In other business the commission decided which items to include on its consent agenda to be voted on next week. The commission plans to reappoint Mark Truett, Joseph Hunt and Lane Kilgore to the Cleburne County 911 Board next week.
Commissioner Laura Cobb agreed with the rest of the commission about reappointing the three.
“They’ve done an exceptional job. I know; I’ve sat in on several of their meetings and they are usually smooth,” Cobb said.
The consent agenda will include an audit to see how many customers in the county were charged a restart fee of $55 by Allied Waste Disposal, the county’s garbage contractor. Kim Brown, Cleburne County’s chief finance administrator, said the fee should not have exceeded $20, according to the contract the county has with Allied Waste. Brown said an audit will identify how many residents have been overcharged so reimbursements can be issued.
Lee Estes, county engineer, was not at Monday’s work session but said by phone Tuesday that the bridge that traverses Bailey Branch on County Road 49 will be shut down for replacement at the end of this month.