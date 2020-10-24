Cleburne County library gains new image, patrons

HEFLIN — Librarians like it when people see their institutions as friendly, inviting places, but not every library gets a fond nickname.
Welcome to “The Lucy.” Everyone loves “The Lucy.”
The new director of the the Lucile L. Morgan Public Library says that nickname is just one of the changes brought about recently to increase awareness of place, and to increase reading in Cleburne County. The efforts seem to be paying off.
“I’ve been giving out new library cards left and right,” the library’s new director, Stacy Littleton, said Thursday.
In 1977 the Cleburne County Commission passed a resolution changing the name of the Cleburne County Library to the Lucile L. Morgan Public Library to honor one of its first librarians and library board members. Established in 1963, the library had its modest beginnings in a rented house on Vickory Street and then moved to the current location, 541 Ross St. in Heflin, in 1970. The library is one of seven small town libraries in the Cheaha Regional Library system which serves five east Alabama counties.
Littleton has been the director of the library since August and during her short tenure so far she successfully lobbied both the Cleburne County Commission and the Heflin City Council for an increase in appropriations to better fund the library.
The library will receive over $30,000 from the county and $10,000 from the City of Heflin for fiscal year 2021. The library also receives state funding, donations and money from late fees, according to Littleton.
Littleton said the county owns the library building but the library recently incorporated as its own entity.
For the Halloween season, the front windows of its building have been painted as a mural that includes pumpkins, a black cat, a full moon and a large owl. Annsley Mayfield, a high school student, was the artist.
“It looks like the library is open again,” Littleton said, in contrast to the period earlier this year when it was closed in response to COVID-19.
Littleton said Mayfield will change the mural with the seasons and holidays.
Inside the library are seasonal banners and a large assortment of pumpkins decorated for a contest; Littleton said the top three winners will receive prizes.
When she took over as the director Littleton found some old photographs of herself as a kid attending a program at the library in the 1980s. In the photo longtime librarian and Heflin matriarch Lorraine Watson was reading to the kids dressed in their Halloween costumes.
“I’ve come full circle,” said Littleton, who discovered after she took the job that her grandfather was one of the library’s original organizers.
“People come in here all the time and say, ‘I can remember coming in here as a child and I loved coming up here for the reading programs and things,’ and I was the same way,” she said.
Little said she wants to provide all of those fun times and opportunities to a new generation of kids now.
“When I took over this library looked the same as it did in the ’70s and ’80s down to the furniture ... the sections are still the same, the bookshelves are still the same, the furniture is still the same except for the chairs,” she said.
“I wanted to rearrange some things, bring in some color, weed out some outdated non-fiction material,” Littleton said.
In the back room of the library a trove of antique and vintage books, along with old bound newspapers from the 1800s, await bookworms and researchers.
Some of Littleton’s goals for the library include getting the library’s catalogue online so patrons can see whether a particular book is available for checking out. Eventually she wants the library to offer book downloads, audio books and ebooks.
Littleton also wants to offer more educational programs for residents of all ages in the community, and she hopes to even add a deck outdoors so people can enjoy fresh air and sunshine while they read, if they’d like.
Little said that she wants to offer computer programs for seniors and adults.
Recently the library received 12 laptops and seven new computer monitors with cameras through the city’s COVID relief fund — helpful replacements for aging equipment the library’s been using. Littleton said that students who have opted for virtual/remote learning frequent the library to use the library’s computers on a regular basis.
Cleburne County Commissioner Emmett Owen compliments the job that Littleton and the Cleburne County Library Board and chair Anna Berry have been doing.
“We’re really proud to have them on board,” Owen said on Thursday.
A portrait of a smiling Lucile Morgan hangs above Littleton’s desk, helping set a friendly and reassuring atmosphere in the library.
“She was very instrumental in putting together the library, starting the library,” Littleton said.
Littleton looked at Morgan’s portrait; she said the local historical figure helps the library even today.
“My husband says, ‘she’s always watching,’” Littleton said.