Cleburne County Hospital Board OKs one pay incentive, to consider others

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Hospital Board unanimously passed a measure Tuesday to give certified nursing assistants at the Cleburne County Nursing Home an extra $1 per hour for perfect attendance.
The incentive is intended to dissuade employees from taking jobs at other facilities that offer more money per hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, the assistants, or CNAs, had received an extra $3 per hour increase for hazard pay during the pandemic but because the increase had not been approved by the board it was rescinded last month. The CNAs received the extra pay from August to December, according to Hanna White, assistant director of nursing.
The current situation at the nursing home is less than favorable.
“The staffing right now this week is worse than it’s been this entire time,” White told the board members.
Two CNAs have taken other jobs and according to Shawn Estes, the new nursing home administrator, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) “just quit the other day, did not work out a notice.”
“Right now in the middle of this COVID uptake, we’re just trying to make sure that we know and letting the employees understand that we’re supporting them and realizing that it’s a scary time for them,” said Estes.
Estes reported to the board that there are 26 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 along with nine staff members including nurses. White said even though the infected staff and residents had received their first COVID vaccination, they were exposed before the vaccination could take effect.
Estes proposed some other financial incentives that the board will consider for nursing employees, including:
— Hazard pay incentive of $2 per hour for those not working directly with COVID positive residents but involved with resident care.
— Code red incentive of $5 per hour for those employees working directly with COVID positive residents.
According to Estes, the code red incentives should decrease dramatically once all residents can receive full vaccinations.
The hazard pay and code red incentives will be considered, according to Christie Shelton, hospital board chairman, once further studies are done to see what budgetary effect the incentives would have on the nursing home.
“Those are things we don’t know right now,” said Shelton.
The board plans to consult Bart McCurley, the board’s auditor, for financial advice regarding whether to approve additional incentives.