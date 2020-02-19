Cleburne County Hospital Board donates for defibrillator purchases by fire departments

HEFLIN — Soon every fire department in Cleburne County will be equipped with an automatic external defibrillator, or AED — a portable electronic life-saving device that applies a jolt of electricity to the heart to establish an effective rhythm.
The Cleburne County Hospital Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to donate $25,000 to the Cleburne County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments to buy 11 AEDs for all departments in the association except Hollis Fire because that department already has one.
Larry Attison, chief of the Fruithurst Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Cleburne County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, said the association already received a $10,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic And Community Affairs to purchase the AEDs, which cost $3,240 each.
“I think it’s a lifesaver for a lot of people, it helps the fire departments immensely,” said Attison.
Laura Cobb, Cleburne County Commission member, said the AEDs will help the fire departments save lives because they are scattered throughout the county and can get to an area quicker than can the EMS, which is based in Heflin.
After the vote Cobb was appreciative of the board’s decision because volunteer fire departments in the county are struggling financially.
“I want to thank y'all from the bottom of my heart, this is when I have tears in my eyes,” said Cobb.
In other business Cleburne County Nursing Home Administrator Tony Culberson asked the board for $45,000 for a alert system for nursing home residents. The system would alert nurses if a resident fell, or has a similar mishap, because residents would be wearing pendants and necklaces through the nursing home’s wireless network.
The board did not vote on the measure but wanted to look at the system to see how it would operate.
Culberson said that later this year he will retire from his position as administrator and hopes the system will be installed before he leaves.
The board also voted to donate $6,000 annually in quarterly installments to Highland Health Systems, formerly Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health.
In 2018 the board gave three times that amount, or $18,000, to Highland Health, which then quickly closed its Heflin office and discontinued its rehabilitative day program. Since that time the Heflin office has reopened.
Still, board members were leery of donating the same amount after what happened and agreed to give this year’s donation quarterly.
Dan Hopkins, hospital board member, said the board used to donate $12,000 but recently bumped it up to $18,000.
“Last year we gave them $18,000 and the next week they pulled out of Cleburne County. That just left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Hopkins.