Cleburne County high schools graduation set

The Cleburne County Board of Education released graduation dates for the 2020 senior class from Ranburne and Cleburne County High School Wednesday morning.
Originally Ranburne was to have held its graduation back on May 11 and Cleburne County High School on May 12, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic those dates had been postponed until further notice.
Ranburne High School will have graduation ceremonies on June 8 at Harlen Robinson Stadium at 7 p.m. A rainout date is scheduled for June 11.
Cleburne County High School will have graduation ceremonies on June 9 at L.E. Bell Stadium at 7 p.m. A rainout date is scheduled for June 12.
Each graduation ceremony will have guidelines for the seniors to follow, which includes an allotment of six tickets per senior for their guests and family.
Other stipulations and guidelines such as social distancing, photography rules and parking are found on each school’s website:
Cleburne County High School:
https://www.cleburneschools.net/cms/lib/AL50000463/Centricity/Domain/10/CCHS%20Graduation%20Plan.pdf
Ranburne High School:
Cleburne County schools Superintendent Chad Young said he wished the school system could do more for the graduating seniors but understood that the school system had to follow state guidelines.
“Following the guidelines that we have, that’s about the best we can do,” Young said Wednesday morning.
Young praised the parents and students for being so understanding throughout the last couple of months as the school system tried its best to hold a ceremony to mark the high school milestone.
“We’re obviously happy that we’re getting to do something we promised them from day one, even if we had to wait until July or August, we will try our best to make sure that they had a graduation,” Young said.
Alexis Merrill, a senior at Ranburne High school, was on social media Wednesday morning and saw the announcement on the school’s Facebook page that a graduation has been scheduled.
“I’m excited that I’m actually gonna get to walk for graduation,” Merrill said.
Merrill said that all of her fellow classmates will be able to participate in the rite of passage because it’s in early June.
“My friends won’t be gone, I won’t be gone, nobody should be gone to college yet,” Merrill said.
Merrill’s joy of finding out the date of the graduation was somewhat tempered by the ticket allotment of six per student.
“That’s kinda sad that it’s limited but I know it’s for the best. It’s in the best interest of everybody that it’s limited and they’re just following state rules so I understand but it’s still kind of sad,” she said.
Merrill said she was concerned about fellow classmates who have large families and only six tickets to hand out.
“For me, it was just hard to pick who my six people were going to be because I have a large family too,” Merrill said.
But the once-in-a-lifetime stroll across the stage to pick up her high school diploma is something Merrill will not have to give up like so many other senior moments.