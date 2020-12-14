Cleburne County group receives $7.5K grant to help virtual students

HEFLIN — Christmas came early for HEARTS of Cleburne (Helping Every Area Resident to Succeed) Monday morning.
The faith-based nonprofit received a $7,500 grant from the Alabama Power foundation to fund internet connectivity for students along with providing computers for three needy families.
Robi Mobley, the executive director of HEARTS of Cleburne, said she has been working with school personnel in Cleburne County to identify technology issues.
“We’ve been working with the counselors and the principals of the local schools, middle and high school and we are working on getting hot spots for some of the needy children in the county,” Mobley said.
The hardships that families face during virtual schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic have not gone unnoticed by HEARTS.
“I know one family in particular is doing virtual schooling with only a Chromebook and limited internet service. It will be a huge plus for them,” Mobley said.
Jacki Lowry, community development specialist with Alabama Power, presented Mobley the check and said the grant was a competitive grant that HEARTS applied for.
“It’s an annual grant program that we have that is really about expanding the capacity of our local nonprofits,” Lowry said.
“It’s anything that helps their individual communities grow or to be able to offer more service through existing programs or new programs,” Lowry said.
Lowry said that the grants — called Elevate grants — are limited but added that the Alabama Power foundation was pleased to have HEARTS as one of the recipients.
“We’re just proud and excited to support HEARTS and their mission here in Cleburne County,” Lowry said.
Mobley said that this was the first time HEARTS received an Elevate grant.
“Alabama Power has been a tremendous supporter of HEARTS and the work that we do here in the county,” Mobley said.
Mobley was elated over the grant. “We get to be Santa Claus all over again. We’re just very blessed and honored,” she said.
Lowry said the HEARTS grant is a “win-win” for Alabama Power because not only does it impact education but it impacts the families in need.
“The partnership that HEARTS has established in the county is important, and we’re proud to be a part of it,” Lowry said.