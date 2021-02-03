Cleburne County fair and rodeo moved to spring date

HEFLIN — The date of the Cleburne County fair and rodeo have been moved from August to mid-April to beat the heat and to not conflict with school activities.
The Cleburne County Commission heard from Chad Robertson, Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, about the change during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
The fair and rodeo — sponsored by the chamber of commerce — will be held from April 14-17 according to Robertson.
Robertson was hoping for help from the commission to use lights to help illuminate the annual event, which is held at the fairgrounds along County Road 46 at exit 205 on Interstate 20 in Heflin.
Heflin Mayor Robby Brown, who was with Robertson, told the commission of another event which will promote the library in April.
Brown said that Leadership Cleburne — a joint venture between the chamber of commerce and the extension office — wants to promote the library under the umbrella of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and wants the commission’s blessing because the library is a county-owned building.
The proposed event, according to Brown, will be called the Event under the Stars where a local child can be sponsored for $30 and that child will receive books from birth to age five.
“It’s good for the community, it’s good for the children, we already got several businesses on board that are willing to do it as long as you give us permission to hold this event because it’s your library,” said Brown.
Brown hopes the request will be on the formal agenda at next week’s commission meeting.
Brown said the night of the event he wants to shut the streets down and have an event so people can attend to sponsor a child. Brown hopes that 300 kids will be sponsored to receive the books during the event.
Commissioner Emmett Owen wants the commission to pass a resolution to bring awareness to the event.
In other business the commission talked about how logging trucks are damaging and muddying up roads when crews are cutting timber in the county.
Commissioner Laura Cobb was adamant about the mess that logging crews are leaving behind and the logging companies themselves must be held accountable.
Cobb said that if a logging company fails to repair the wear and tear the roads get from heavy logging equipment, then that company should face a four-day shutdown.
Cobb said a particular logging company is bringing heavy mud onto roadways from its operations, and that can be hazardous to motorists.
“I feel like if we do this we’re going to get their attention, because it is continuous — the same one — and they will not put gravel out until you catch ’em and then they put the gravel out, well, the damage is already done,” said Cobb, referring to the need to spread gravel onto muddy passages.
Cobb said that she gets phone calls from irate residents about the mud and damage to the roads.
County engineer Lee Estes said he is the one in charge of enforcing logging regulations in the county and he plans to write a letter to all of the logging companies reminding them to adhere to the rules.
Another problem, according to Cobb, is that logging companies leave their log trailers on the road which is also a hazard to motorists.
The Cleburne County Commission meeting will be next Tuesday at 5 p.m.