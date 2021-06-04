Cleburne County educators to be honored

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce is throwing a party next Wednesday at the Heflin Amphitheater to honor local educators.
According to Chad Robertson, Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce executive director, there will be music, refreshments and a cornhole tournament.
Cleburne County teachers of the year and retiring teachers will be recognized during the event, Robertson said. He said that two Cleburne students will receive $1,000 scholarships.
Singer/songwriter Hayden Coffman along with Reese Burke will headline the musical offerings of the night.
The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on June 9 and the admission is free. Sign-up for the Mount Cheaha Baggers cornhole tournament will begin at 6 p.m.