Cleburne County educators to be honored

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce is throwing a party next Wednesday at the Heflin Amphitheater to honor local educators.

According to Chad Robertson, Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce executive director, there will be music, refreshments and a cornhole tournament.

Cleburne County teachers of the year and retiring teachers will be recognized during the event, Robertson said. He said that two Cleburne students will receive $1,000 scholarships.

Singer/songwriter Hayden Coffman along with Reese Burke will headline the musical offerings of the night.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on June 9 and the admission is free. Sign-up for the Mount Cheaha Baggers cornhole tournament will begin at 6 p.m.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

