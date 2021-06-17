Cleburne County Democrats chair, vice chair dead in Anniston wreck

A Heflin couple died Wednesday afternoon after their car collided with a tractor on U.S. 78. in Anniston, just east of National Drive.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the couple as 70-year-old James Darrell Turner, who was driving, and his wife, 61-year-old Bonnie Sayler Turner, who had been sitting in the passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead around 2:40 p.m.
Darrell Turner was the chair and Bonnie Turner was the vice chair of the Cleburne County Democratic Executive Committee. Darrell Turner also ran as a Democrat in the 2018 state senate election.
Calhoun County Democrats chair Sheila Gilbert said Thursday morning she felt “total, complete devastation” at the news of the Turners’ deaths. She said she shared a “blessed” friendship and a great professional relationship with them both.
“They are the best of the best,” she said.
Both bodies were sent to a state Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for autopsies.