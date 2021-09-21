Cleburne County Commission passes 2021-22 budget

HEFLIN — Following two weeks of called meetings, continued meetings and two budget hearings, the Cleburne County Commission approved its budget for fiscal 2022 that begins October 1.
The budget was approved by unanimous vote at a called meeting Tuesday morning.
The total estimated revenues and carryovers from the 2021 budget is $13,849,857.86 with estimated expenditures being $9,258,322.54. The budget has an estimated reserve of $4,591,535.32. The breakdown of the budget is as follows:
General Government: $1,718,748.84
Public Safety: $2,002,236.31
Roads and Bridges: $4,456.806.85
Sanitation: $118,323.78
Welfare: $77,594.00
Culture and Recreation: $31,400.00
Education: $94,615.00
Retirement of Debt: $217,232.50
Emergency Communication District: $541,365.27
Before approval of the budget, it was noted that there would be some amendments to the budget including additional personnel for the sheriff’s department, an additional employee for the road/environmental department and the addition of a financial secretary. These items will be studied and discussed at a later date.
The motion to approve the budget was made by Commissioner Emmett Owens with a second by Commissioner Laura Cobb.
Bid approval
At Tuesday’s called meeting, the commission also approved bids for annual maintenance on the recommendations of the county engineer. The low bids were as follows:
In-place plant mix: Vulcan Materials and Midsouth Paving.
Bituminous treatment for resurfacing: Charles E Watts, Inc.
Annual traffic striping, marking and markers: No bids were received.
Micro surfacing: Whitaker Contracting
Hot asphalt plant mix: Midsouth Paving
Cold asphalt plant mix: Cold Mix 411-A, Advanced Asphalt Products, Polymer Modified, Vulcan Materials
Crushed aggregate: Vulcan Materials and Midsouth Paving.
Roadside vegetation management: IVM Solutions.
Before the bids were approved, Mark Truett expressed concerns over the bid from IVM Solutions.
“You must reject the bid from IVM on the basis and wantonness demonstrated by that company earlier this year,” Truett said. “They sprayed trash cans, mailboxes, creeks and streams, endangered and protected species, and near pedestrians, children, orchards and gardens. They should not be eligible for any contract in this county.”
Cobb and Owens suggested studying the details of the bid and discussing it at their next meeting.
In other business, the commission:
Accepted the resignation of the county human resources director.
Approved the employment of Lisa Copeland as the new county administrator effective October 1.
Accepted the resignation of Melissa Copeland from the hospital board.
Renewed the contract with State Department Youth Services for its long term detention subsidy contract.
Approved the employment of three temporary positions for E-911 to be used in the event of COVID-19-related absences in the department.
Approved the Emergency Management Director as a classified employee.
Declared as surplus property a 2002 Arctic Cat that had belonged to the county but was stolen while on forestry service property. The purpose of the action was to delete the vehicle from the official county property list.
Approved the multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Approved to submit a grant application to Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to construct a paved walking trail from the Recreational Trails Program for the Chief Ladiga Trail. The total proposed cost would be $389,760.00 with the county applying for a $311.808.00 grant. There would be an additional $15,050.00 of in-kind work from the county.
Approved the purchase of 2 acres of land in Ranburne to construct a convenience center.