Cleburne County Commission OKs road projects

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission voted Tuesday night to approve its fiscal year 2021 annual transportation plan but the vote was not unanimous.
The county’s transportation plan is a list of road and bridge projects funded by the Federal Aid Exchange Fund and the County Rebuild Alabama Fund. The county had to decide which projects to fund by Aug. 31 as required by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Just over $1 million was available for three projects the commission picked out of seven possible options:
— Scrub, seal, micro surface and stripe 2.2 miles of County Road 49 from Interstate 20 to the intersection with County Road 104 in District 1 at a cost of $190,915.
— Patch, level, apply surface treatment and paint traffic stripes on 2.1 miles of County Road 98 in District 3 at a cost of $333,770.
— Replace the bridge which spans the Tallapoosa River on County Road 71 in District 4 at a cost of $400,000.
The lone dissenting vote on the measure was Laura Cobb who represents District 1.
Cobb was hoping that the commission would choose to do work on County Road 35 — a $504,667 project — which she said is long overdue for maintenance.
Cobb said the commission voted to put County Road 35 on the list two years ago and it was taken off.
“I feel like my people deserve to have that road done, we agreed on doing it,” Cobb said.
Cobb wanted to take the County Road 71 bridge project off the list to fund the County Road 35 project.
“I do not think it’s fair,” Cobb said.
After the meeting Cobb said the commission should have kept the County Road 35 project on the list.
“If you see the money being spent in the other districts, this is leaving my district short,” Cobb said.
Cobb said the road — which she called rough — has a high traffic volume and includes school traffic for Fruithurst Elementary School.
“It’s not something that just happened overnight, it’s been this way and the other projects have just appeared,” said Cobb.
In other business, the commission voted to award a bid for COVID-19 disinfection for the county courthouse.
The winning bid was Filta Environmental with a bid of six cents per square foot for the courthouse, which has 14,000 square feet according to Kim Brown, Cleburne County administrator.
The county also approved $27,000 in overtime pay for the county road department to grade dirt roads and mow rights of way.
The county road department currently schedules employees to work 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday, but Lee Estes, the county engineer, believes by adding an additional day to the schedule for the months of August, September and October will expedite the seasonal work.
The county also passed a resolution that authorizes the county administrator to request assistance from State Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Centre, to pursue local legislation to ban landfills, waste sites and other facilities that may jeopardize public health.
According to the resolution a company is proposing a landfill in a neighboring county in Georgia; therefore, the resolution stated, the commission wants to be proactive in preventing a similar scenario in Cleburne County.