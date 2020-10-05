Cleburne County Commission juggles meeting dates

HEFLIN — Due to an upcoming holiday and the presidential election the Cleburne County Commission has had to juggle its meeting dates during the months of October and November.
During a Monday night work session the commission decided to hold its October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. because next Monday is Columbus Day, a state holiday.
In November the commissioners will hold their work session on Nov. 2 and their regular meeting has been moved from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County Commission chairman, by law the governing body must wait until a particular day to meet after the presidential election. That day is November 11, Veterans Day — but that’s another state holiday, so the commission opted to meet the next day to keep county employees from having to work on a holiday.
Lee Estes, county engineer, told the commission that a public hearing will be held at next week’s meeting to close 300 feet of County Road 681.
Estes also said that bids will be opened from contractors interested in performing roadside maintenance — mowing the grass — along county rights of way.
At next week’s meeting the commission will vote on which road to resurface, County Road 66 or County Road 43.According to Estes, the county will receive $250,000 from the Rebuild Alabama fund, an amount sufficient to allow the resurfacing of four miles of road with “JG treatment” which he characterized as tar and gravel.
The commission will also vote whether to spend $69,246 on a mini-excavator for the road department. The money would come from the county’s rainy day fund.
Estes said the bridge over the Tallapoosa River on County Road 18 should be opened for traffic next month. The new bridge — which will feature two lanes — replaces the old rusting one-lane bridge which was installed in 1948.
The bridge needs asphalt, guardrails and striping for the project to be considered complete. Estes reminded the commission that the bridge is closed and no one needs to be crossing it until it’s finished.