Cleburne County Commission hears of library needs at work session

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission heard from Cleburne County Public Library director Stacy Littleton about budgetary concerns during a work session Tuesday night.
Littleton, who recently took the position of director, told the commissioners the proposed budget — the library is funded by the county — for the fiscal year 2021 is $25,600, down $2,000 from fiscal year 2020.
Littleton pointed out that in 2001 the library received $28,000 annually.
“Not only have we not gotten a raise, our funding has been cut in 19 years,” said Littleton.
“We can not operate on $25,000,” she said.
Littleton said under the current budget the library can function but in order for it to grow an increase in funding is needed.
Littleton said the library is open only six hours a day and is not open on Saturday.
Littleton detailed the shortcomings of the library along with a wish list:
— The library’s roof leaks have damaged the ceiling and insulation. Evidence of a rodent problem exists above the ceiling.
— There are only 10 electrical outlets in the library and the staff has to use numerous extension cords.
— The original 1970s paneling needs at the very least a coat of paint.
— The construction of an outdoor space is needed for patrons to eat lunch and study.
— The exterior of the building itself needs a facelift.
— Outdated non-fiction books need to be replaced.
— The library needs new chairs.
— All of the library’s books need to be put online
Littleton said the library’s computers are antiquated and need replacing. The commission discussed letting the library have the old computers from the Mountain Center which were recently replaced and upgraded.
The commission will have a budget meeting next week to discuss the library funding.
In other discussions the commissioners discussed adding a sheriff’s deputy to work at the courthouse for security at a cost of $40,000 per year.
Commissioner Laura Cobb said that it’s a “disaster waiting to happen” by not having a deputy at the courthouse to work security.
The commission also discussed options to fund a second sheriff investigator for the Sheriff’s Office. The commission will vote next week to choose an option to fund the investigator’s position. The options the commission discussed included funding the second investigator totally out of the general fund or by splitting the cost between the county and the Sheriff’s Office.