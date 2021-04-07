Cleburne County Commission hears more about drainage problem

HEFLIN — During a Cleburne County Commission work session Tuesday afternoon the commission heard from Muscadine resident Leonard Molden about drainage issues at his home.
Molden is no stranger to the commission, having complained four years ago about the way storm water floods his yard. At issue is the amount of runoff water which floods the space when it rains due to ditches along the road not draining properly.
Molden said it’s causing issues with his septic tank and his house is being damaged due to the excess water.
“It’s flooding me every time we get a hard rain, it’s like a river coming down my driveway and I want something done,” said Molden.
Molden said the ditches along his road — which are on private property — have never been cleared of large trees that help cause the flooding. He said his neighbor — who owns the property across the street — modifies the road which exacerbates the drainage problem.
Commissioner Laura Cobb said the county has graded the dirt road in the past but not to Molden’s satisfaction.
Commission chair Ryan Robertson told Molden that due to spring break, county engineer Lee Estes was not at the meeting but would be at next week’s regular meeting for consultation.
In other discussions Cleburne County Administrator Kim Brown told the commission about visitors who will speak at next week’s meeting.
Representatives from The Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention will tell the commission about the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day which will occur on April 24. The event aims to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription medications and to educate the public about the misuse of prescription drugs.
According to Brown, Cleburne County is participating in the prescription takeback effort.
Brown said two county residents will speak about ambulance concerns in the county and road conditions.
Cleburne EMS director Tracy Lambert was at the work session and said with the warmer weather approaching, more people will be out enjoying the many outdoor attractions in the county — including the hiking and horse trails.
Lambert was concerned that because there is no longer a search and rescue agency for the county, responding to the scene would be a challenge for the EMS if a person were injured in a remote area. Lambert said he hopes that there will be some future funding from the government that the EMS could use to purchase an all-terrain vehicle to respond to remote areas.
“The government is giving money to everybody except EMS services,” said Lambert.
Brown said she would get with Lambert to find out what his exact needs are and would present those findings to the commission to find out what would work best for the county overall.
Cobb wanted to remind the commission of the 2021 Alabama PALS “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” spring cleanup. After the meeting Cobb detailed the month-long clean up effort.
“Each year the state of Alabama across the state has a cleanup and we participate in it and what we’re encouraging is for everyone to get up, get out and clean their area,” said Cobb.
Cobb hopes that churches and other organizations adopt a mile of roadway to clean.
“We’re fortunate because we have the work release program that does a lot of our cleanups but we’re encouraging the people to get out and participate in this, don’t litter, don’t throw things out of your vehicle, carry a bag in your vehicle, put your trash in that bag,” she said.
For more information on the annual spring cleanup and to get cleanup supplies: