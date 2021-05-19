Cleburne County Commission hears arguments against herbicide use

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission heard from two residents about the spraying of herbicides along the county’s rights of way during a Tuesday night meeting.
In a cost-cutting measure last year, the county voted to hire a contractor to spray a mixture of chemicals to control the weeds as an alternative to mowing them.
An unusually large crowd of 30 people attended the meeting to listen to Cleburne County residents Mark Truett and Greg Flanders speak about the dangers of using herbicides to control roadside vegetation.
Truett presented a petition to the commissioners with over 700 signatures against the practice that he says is detrimental to humans and animals.
“I oppose the use of herbicides as a primary tool to control vegetation on our right-of-ways. These chemicals are dangerous to our health and the environment. The purpose of controlling vegetation is to make it safe for drivers and that can be accomplished by mowing,” Truett said.
Truett said that in 2016 the International Agency for Research on cancer classified glyphosate — a chemical used in the mix of chemicals that the county sprays — as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”
According to Truett, one of the chemicals in the “county's cocktail” is 2-4 d, which is a main component in Agent Orange used to kill vegetation during the Vietnam War.
Truett said that farmers have a much higher risk of developing non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma and soft tissue sarcoma.
“In addition to causing cancer, these chemicals are endocrine disruptors, that’s your hormones,” he said.
After Truett’s impassioned speech, Greg Flanders took to the podium to plead his case against the use of herbicides.
Flanders said he had been asked by the Willingham family, a family with a child stricken with PBL leukemia (plasmablastic lymphoma), to speak to the commission.
“The decision to use herbicide spraying for roadside maintenance in Cleburne County, Alabama is a bad decision,” Flanders said.
Flanders said the practice is dangerous and violates the will of the people and federal regulations.
“You should have known that in 2001, 2012 and 2017 the overwhelmingly majority of our people opposed the spraying of herbicides along our right-of-ways,” said Flanders.
“The people of Cleburne County should not be forced to have contact with herbicides on their person, air, land, water, animals and plants,” Flanders said.
Flanders, an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran, spoke with Vietnam War survivors of the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines and their families about the spraying of chemicals along the rights of way.
“They send you a warning, ‘Stop, think, do not inflict on the people of Cleburne County, Alabama what we are suffering,’’said Flanders.
Flanders said that the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines lived in the field for weeks and were sprayed with Agent Orange herbicides and fifty years later they and their families are dealing with health problems linked to herbicides.
Flanders said the mixture of chemicals used in Cleburne County contains four herbicides plus a surfactant.
“We are using similar herbicides to Agent Orange along our roads,” said Flanders.
After Flanders spoke another resident wanted to speak to the commission but had not gotten on the agenda in advance like Truett and Flanders.
In order for the resident to speak the commission would have to take a vote to let him speak. Commissioner Laura Cobb motioned for him to speak but due to a lack of a second the motion died and the resident was not heard.
According to Commissioner Emmett Owen the commission was only going to listen to the speakers and take no vote on whether to continue spraying the rights of way.
However Cobb, who represents District 1, had a motion to end the spraying in her district.
Again, Cobb’s motion died for a lack of second by the commission and the spraying will continue in her district.
In other business the commission passed the following:
— Approved an alcohol license for the Heflin Exxon at 8518 Highway 431.
— Approved an alcohol license for the Heflin Package Store at 8518 Highway 431.
— Transferred medical supplies and a Gator, a form of utility vehicle, owned by the EMA to Cleburne EMS. The Gator and medical supplies used to belong to the now defunct Cleburne County Search and Rescue.