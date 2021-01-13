Cleburne County Commission hears about next round of vaccines

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission heard from Crystal Cavender, Cleburne County emergency director, Tuesday night about when the next round of vaccines will be available for Cleburne residents.
Cavender spoke during the monthly Cleburne County emergency communication district meeting which is held before the regular commission meeting.
Cavender said that the vaccine will be available at the Cleburne County Health Department on Jan. 18 for all county health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, fire department and people over 75 years of age. Vaccines will be by appointment only and residents who fall into the categories above are asked to call 256-463-2296 to schedule a vaccine.
Cavender said there has not been a timeline announced for residents that do not fall into first responders and those over 75.
Cavender said residents and first responders who received their first of two COVID vaccinations on Dec. 31 will receive their second shot at a different location that will be announced and that location will be posted to the Cleburne County EMA’s Facebook page.
“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback from citizens and so we have been encouraged from public health to let everyone know, ‘don’t call your local health department unless you meet that criteria,’” said Cavender.
Cavendar said that a date will be announced for those getting their vaccinations on Jan. 18 for their second booster shot, which should be at the end of January.
Commissioner Roger Hill said there are concerned residents in his district who don’t have access to the internet and have no way of getting updates of when and where the vaccines will be available.
“Is there any plans to notify people other than Facebook?” Hill asked Cavender.
“We will do our best to get it out as many sources as we can,” said Cavender.
During the regular commission meeting the commission voted unanimously to establish a third location for a solid waste convenience center on county-owned property in Trickum Valley. Commissioner Terry Hendrix introduced the measure and said he had hoped to find some property in the Ranburne area but was unsuccessful in finding a suitable spot.
The convenience centers replace the county clean-up days the county used to have for residents to discard their larger trash items.
Funding for the convenience center will be decided on at a later date.
The commissioners also voted unanimously for commissioner Emmett Owen to spend $3,000 from his discretionary funds to assist with the costs of purchasing a used bus for the city of Heflin. The bus is currently being used by the Cheaha Regional Library in Heflin and it will be converted to deliver meals to area residents.
The commission also unanimously passed its consent agenda which included appointing Gary Cox to the Cleburne County Hospital Board. Dan Hopkins resigned from the board effective Dec. 31, which created the vacancy.