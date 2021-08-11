Cleburne County Commission ends herbicide contract

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission has voted to not renew its contract with IVM Solutions, the contractor the county used to control roadside weeds with herbicides.
In a separate vote during a Tuesday night meeting, the commission passed a resolution which discontinues the use of chemicals for the purpose of routine roadside vegetation suppression but authorizes the limited use of chemicals in areas where tall grass or weeds might be especially troublesome, though that excludes waterways.
During the last several months residents have swarmed the commission’s work sessions and meetings to voice their concerns over the practice.
After the meeting Tuesday, an opponent to roadside spraying, Mark Truett, said the decision by the commission is a small step in the right direction but does not go far enough.
“The areas where spraying is allowed are not clearly defined and leaves it up to the county engineer to decide what is high risk,” said Truett. “Mowing should be prioritized as the primary means of turf suppression and spraying should only be used as a last resort.”
Commissioners Laura Cobb and Roger Hill voted to end the contract with IVM solutions and also voted to confine the use of chemicals to areas susceptible to tall grass and weeds.Commissioner Terry Hendrix voted to keep the contract with IVM Solutions. Not voting was Commissioner Emmett Owen who is on vacation and was not at the meeting.
The commission heard from two residents before the vote, Kaycee Cavender and Greg Flanders.
Flanders said that at best, contracting with IVM Solutions was an unnecessary mistake.
“IVM Solutions contaminated our people, vehicles, land, water, animals and plants with dangerous chemicals, they sprayed ‘No Spray’ signs, they sprayed resident-maintained areas,” Flanders said.
After the vote Flanders said the outcome of the vote was a “miracle” and credited commissioner Hill with a lot of courage to vote the way he did to end the contract.
“We’ve been dealing with a company that has done terrible things to people and the environment in this county and they’re talking about continuing to do business with them and I am shocked,” Flanders said.
Cavender urged the commission to not renew the contract and said that the contract with IVM Solutions cost $58,422.05.
Cavender said that the commissioners' legacy will depend on their vote to not renew the contract.
“Redeem yourself by not renewing the contract,” said Cavender.
In other business the commission passed its consent agenda which included:
— Accepted the resignation of Melissa Cofield from the Cleburne County Hospital Board.
— Authorized commission chair Ryan Robertson to request from the State of Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Community and Economic Development Division, a $200,000 community development block grant for the purchase of personal protective equipment / safety gear to be allocated among the 12 county fire departments in the county.