Cleburne County Commission approves annual budget

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission unanimously voted to approve its fiscal year 2021 budget during a special meeting Monday night.
Only two items could be voted on during the meeting as it was a continuation from last week's meeting; the governing body needed more time to tweak the numbers in the budget. The second item the commission voted on was the funding of the Heflin Industrial and Economic Development Board, which it agreed to do.
The commission voted to fund the development board for another three years. However, for fiscal year 2021 the board’s funding was cut to $25,000 instead of the customary $50,000. Funding for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 will be $50,000 per year.
Due to the economic fallout of COVID-19 and some increases in expenses in the Sheriff's office most departments saw a little less in their stocking this year.
Commissioner Terry Henrix said the commission had less money to work with.
“We did the best we could,” said Hendrix. “We took in less revenue this year so we’re having to use that as a projection for next year. We hope to catch up but you don’t know, you're doing a budget on money you haven’t seen yet.”
One of the increases the commission funded was for a deputy to work security at the courthouse. The salary for that position is more than $40,000 with benefits, according to Hendrix.
“We had to come up with the money somewhere so we had to go back and cut some money out of some of the other departments,” he said.
But the numbers are a best guess according to Commissioner Emmett Owen, who said the county administrator has to “hold her numbers safe” because the income may be more or less than projected at the end of the year.
According to Hendrix the total estimated expenditures for fiscal year 2021 will be just over $8 million.