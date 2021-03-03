Cleburne County Commission applies for bike trail maintenance funds

HEFLIN — Cleburne County is one step closer to having its portion of the Chief Ladiga Trail repaved. During a called meeting Tuesday afternoon the commission voted to apply for a grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to help cover the proposed costs totaling $346,835.
Because the grant is an 80-20 split, the total cost to the county — including in-kind work — would be $69,367, to be paid from the county’s general fund.
More than eight miles of the Chief Ladiga Trail wind through the northern part of the county and the trail’s surface is getting bumpy due to age and protruding roots.
Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, said part of the in-kind work the county will perform will be the removal of roots near the trail to prepare it for surfacing.
The vote was split 2-2, forcing commission Chairman Ryan Robertson to break the tie.
Voting against the resolution were commissioners Terry Hendrix and Roger Hill.
Hill was concerned that the road crews would be working on the trail instead of paving the highways and byways of Cleburne County.
“I just hate to see us pull what few people we have off the roads and put them out in the woods. I enjoy the bike trails, I have in the past ... I don’t want to sacrifice our road repairs,” said Hill.
Cleburne County engineer Lee Estes said it would take about two weeks for his road crews to complete their share of the project.
Hendrix asked what kind of asset the trail is to the county and to District 3. The trail runs through District 1, Commissioner Laura Cobb’s district.
“Tourism is basically what it is,” said Cobb, “it brings people into our county.”
After the meeting Cobb said the trail is the county’s responsibility to keep the trail up.
“We’ve kinda neglected it and now we get the opportunity of a grant, I think it’s a good thing,” Cobb said.
After the called meeting the commission held a work session to discuss items to put on the agenda for the regular commission meeting next Tuesday.
Hendrix said he wants to use some of his discretionary funds to buy a flagpole for the town of Ranburne, which will cost $2,500, and another $2,500 to buy two batting cages and repair some fence line for the rec department in Ranburne.
The commission also discussed the proposed loop trail which would connect the Pinhoti Trail to the Mountain Center in Heflin. Robertson told the commission that the $25,000 needed to do a study of the project was not available from ADECA as previously thought. The commission discussed the proposed trail during its meeting in December. The commission decided to pursue the trail at a later date pending a revenue source for the required study.
The study would determine how much the cost of the trail would be when applying for a grant through ADECA.