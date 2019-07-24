The Cleburne County Board of Education voted unanimously on employment matters in a called meeting Tuesday morning at the board’s central office in Heflin.
— Alysia Bonds was hired as a first-grade teacher at Fruithurst Elementary
— Lisa Parris was hired as a part-time Alabama Reading Initiative teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary
— Jennifer Pruitt, first-grade teacher at Fruithurst Elementary School, has been transferred to a full-time Alabama Reading Initiative teacher at the school.
The next regular board meeting will be on August 5 at the central office and will begin at 4 p.m.