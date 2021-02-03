Cleburne County Board of Education hires reading tutors

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Board of Education approved a bevy of new hires at its meeting on Monday.
Most of them were after-school tutors hired to help students with reading, according to Coline Worthy, curriculum and instruction coordinator with Cleburne County Schools.
Worthy said the after-school tutors are funded through the State Department of Education through as part of the Alabama Literacy Act. The Alabama Literacy Act identifies students who have a reading deficiency and allocates resources to help them overcome it.
Due to the difficult situation that COVID-19 has caused, additional education services have been offered to families so that students can stay after school and have intensive instruction in reading, Worthy said. Because there was no summer school last year due to COVID, the students can now receive tutoring either before or after school, according to Worthy, to equal 70 hours of instruction in addition to their regular schooling. The school system plans to offer summer school this year.
The board unanimously approved the employment of the following:
— Leslie Coker as an after-school tutor at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Donna Strott as an after-school tutor at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Kay Ashley as an after-school tutor at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Tonya Boyd as an after-school tutor at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Nikki Gilbert as an after-school tutor at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Vicki Holt as an after-school tutor at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Jennifer Pruitt as an after-school tutor at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Amy Farr as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Amanda Holmes as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Vivian Hubbard as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Amy Minter as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Kristi Moore as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Tara Morgan as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Tonya Smith as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Jodie Taylor as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Paige Turner as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Amber Watson as an after-school tutor at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
— Natascha Cohoon as an after-school tutor at Ranburne Elementary School
— Melissa Gay as an after-school tutor at Ranburne Elementary School
— Brandy Griffith as an after-school tutor at Ranburne Elementary School
— Connie Hunt as a bus driver at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Christina Raye as a after-school tutor and bus driver at Pleasant Grove Elementary
— Tracy McIntyre as a nurse for the after school program at Ranburne Elementary
The board also approved the following transfers:
— Brittaney Boatfield, Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Ranburne Elementary, to school secretary/bookkeeper at Ranburne Elementary
— Kimberly Moore, food service assistant, from Cleburne County Elementary School to the high school
The board also accepted the resignation of Sherry West, bus driver at Fruithurst Elementary School, effective on Jan. 31.
The next regular board meeting will be held March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Cleburne County Schools central office on Davenport Drive in Heflin.