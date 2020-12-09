Cleburne commissioners OK fund request to study new trail route

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to further the possibility of a spur trail connecting the Cleburne County / JSU Mountain Center to the Pinhoti Trail.
The vote authorized Cleburne County Commission Chairman Ryan Robertson to send a letter to ADECA — the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs — requesting funds for an access analysis study for the four-mile trail.
The proposed trail would cross through the Talladega National Forest and would have to cross the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks before connecting with the Pinhoti Trail.
Pete Conroy, director of the Environmental Policy and Information Center at JSU, told the commission the particulars of the proposed spur trail.
“It’s about four miles as the crow flies,” Conroy said as he expounded on the virtues and benefits of ecotourism in Cleburne County.
Conroy had been a proponent of the Chief Ladiga Trail during its inception — which passes through Cleburne County — and said, “folks were against it before they were for it.”
“The Chief Ladiga Trail has worked out great, Canyon Center, same concerns up there, things worked out great,” said Conroy.
“The type of person that you would attract would have expendable income,” said Conroy.
Conroy said if the request for funds from ADECA are approved, consultants would be hired and eventually a public hearing would be held.
“If all things work out it might actually work, it’s an opportunity and I know there are funds in the ADECA account right now,” said Conroy.
The commission had some concerns about the Mountain Center being opened on weekends for access by hikers and parking.
Conroy said there would be “no expectations at all” that the center would have to be open on the weekends.
“People going hiking are not looking for luxury bathrooms and meeting spaces but you want to show off the place at the same time,” said Conroy.
Commissioner Emmett Owen said the idea for the trial was a great idea.
Conroy said he reached out to the National Forest Service and they were “comfortable” with the idea of the proposed spur trail which would cross several jurisdictions.
The Forest Service approved the Heflin Spur Trail in 2018 and it has turned out to be a very popular trail for hikers, with positive economic effects on Heflin.
In other business the commission voted for the following:
— Changing the operating hours of the Mountain Center of 8 a.m. until 4:30, Monday - Friday to align it with the operating hours of other county buildings.
— Deciding to participate in the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday which will be on Feb. 26 - 28.