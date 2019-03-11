HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission unanimously passed an employee evaluation resolution Monday night after going into executive session to discuss the matter behind closed doors.
The resolution tasks Kim Brown, Cleburne County’s chief financial officer, with evaluating three “unclassified” county employees’ job performance. The employees mentioned were county engineer Lee Estes, human resource officer Lisa Milinkovich and Crystal Cavender, the EMA director.
The resolution passed instructs Brown to perform evaluations and work with each employee to identify strengths and weaknesses and improvement goals for each of the mentioned employees.
Before the executive session, Jason Odom, the commission’s attorney, stated to the commission the reason for the executive session was to discuss the, “legal ramifications of pending litigations, controversies not yet being litigated or controversies that might be litigated”.
Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office investigator Joseph Freeman participated in the executive session and said that information that he needed to discuss with the commission needed to be done during the executive session.
Commissioners did not reveal what transpired during the executive session, but afterwards Odom said the resolution passed “was a result of discussions” during the executive session.
In other business the commission unanimously passed a consent agenda which included the following:
— Accepted a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban donated from the Oxford Police Department.
— Awarded AllComm a contract to replace an outdoor warning siren at Coleman Lake which had been damaged.
— Chose BB&T bank to provide the county’s procurement credit card.
— Declared two Mack trucks and a 10-foot flatbed surplus property and authorized the county engineer to add the items to an upcoming auction.
— Authorized District 3 commissioner Terry Hendrix to apply up to $ 1,000 from his discretionary funds towards a parking area for the Ranburne Recreation Department.
— Authorized District 1 commissioner Laura Cobb to use her discretionary funds for the purchase of six “Winery Ahead” signs as part of the “North Alabama Wine Trail” to direct visitors to the wineries in the county.
— Agreed to improve Alabama Highway 281 by installing guardrails, rumble strips, center line and edge markings, raised pavement markers and new traffic signs. Alabama 281 is also known as the Talladega Scenic Drive, which extends from U.S. Highway 78 west of Heflin to the intersection of to Adams Gap in Clay County.
The commission also heard from county resident Jamie Forsyth who wanted answers about the sheriff’s roadblocks.
Forsyth said “excessive” roadblocks on County Road 111, State Line Road and Alabama Highway 46 depict his neighborhood in a negative way. Forsyth left a list of questions for the commission addressing the issue.
Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green was in attendance and addressed Forsyth’s concerns.
“We don’t call them roadblocks, they’re safety checks,” Green said.
Green said the safety checks serve a purpose by taking drugs off the street, serving warrants and citing drivers for DUI.
Green said that he has not heard any complaints about the safety checks.
The sheriff said he appreciated Forsyth’s appearance at the meeting “letting them know we’re out there doing our job."