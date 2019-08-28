HELFIN — The Cleburne County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to pass a resolution specifying the road project that will be funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act, which adds to the state’s gasoline tax.
The meeting was a continuance from the Aug. 12 session because county officials needed more time to compile their road projects. The deadline for every municipality in the state to submit their road and bridge projects is Aug. 31.
Starting this weekend, motorists across the state will start paying six cents more for a gallon of gas, which will fund long-needed road and bridge construction projects. In 2020 and 2021 the per gallon gas tax will increase by two cents on Oct. 1 of each of those years.
In non-municipal areas of Cleburne County, the first year’s share of the new gas tax will be $389,000, according to Cleburne County engineer Lee Estes, who said the money has to be earmarked for road and bridge construction projects. He said tax revenue for road and bridge construction will increase by 42 percent thanks to the new tax, which was passed earlier this year by the Alabama Legislature.
Estes plans to use the funds next year to strip-patch and level County Road 43 from Alabama 46 to County Road 37. Any Rebuild Alabama funds not used by the county can be carried over to the next year, he said.
Other road and bridge projects slated for fiscal year 2020 that are funded by other means include:
— Bridge replacement on County Road 50 over Muscadine Creek
— Resurfacing County Road 10 from the intersection of County Road 25 to County Road 51
— Resurfacing of County Road 35 from the intersection of U.S. 78 to County Road 49
— Resurfacing of County Road 66, phase one, from the intersection of U.S. 78 to County Road 33
Cleburne County Chairman Ryan Robertson said the added tax money is a shot in the arm for Cleburne County.