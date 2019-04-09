HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission heard from an avid cyclist Monday about deteriorating conditions along the Cleburne County portion of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
According to Don Davis, tree roots have started to crack the asphalt on the trail, making for an uneasy ride.
Davis said the section of the trail through Cleburne County is the most beautiful part of the ride but that the conditions need to be addressed.
“The best part of the trail is also the worst part of the trail,” Davis said referring to what trail ride organizers have told him.
The commission talked over what could be done to alleviate the problem and opted to apply for grants to help pay for repaving sections of the trail.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Laura Cobb said that Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, is going to evaluate the trail to see how much money would be needed for repairs and apply for appropriate grants. A dollar figure for repairs was not mentioned during the meeting.
Estes said the county applied for a transportation grant through the state last summer, but was unsuccessful.
Davis said that one of the routes for the upcoming Cheaha Challenge on May 19 uses the 8-mile Cleburne section of the trail; the trail in all is 33 miles long, and continues east into Georgia, where it becomes the Silver Comet Trail.
Davis is worried that ride organizers will skip the Cleburne County section of the trail in the future due to the root problems.
Davis handed out photos which showed cracks in the trail from tree roots. Also included in the packet of photos was a list of transportation grants the commission could apply for to help repave and repair the trail.
The commission also considered a resolution to provide $7,500 to Cleburne Search and Rescue but opted to table the measure until next month. Commissioner Jake Durham wanted to explore other options for funding the organization and its liability insurance needs.
In other business, the commission heard from county resident Ron White who was upset with his garbage service. Cleburne County contracts with Advanced Solid Waste Disposal for weekly county wide garbage pickup.
White said that the garbage truck skips his residence at least once a month. Recently White said his residence was skipped for a total of three weeks and that the accumulating garbage attracted rats.
White also said that the trucks which haul the garbage have not compacted the trash after picking it up, causing trash to be blown out onto the road.
The commission also voted unanimously to appoint Chris Davis to a vacant position on the Cleburne County Hospital Board.
Commissioner Emmett Owen said that Davis’ financial background will help the Hospital Board.
After the meeting Davis said it was an honor to be appointed. He said he plans to use his 24 years of banking industry experience to help the board with financial decisions.
The commission also approved a consent agenda which included:
— Recognizing April 2019 as National County Government Month and National Community College Month.
— Authorizing $500 from Commissioner Laura Cobb’s discretionary fund to help with the Muscadine Volunteer Fire Department’s parking area.
— Authorized two vehicles to be used by the Cleburne County coroner, one to be parked in a Heflin location and the other to be parked at the residence of the coroner.
— Authorizing Probate Judge Ryan Robertson to seek bids for software to be used in his office for tag recording, deed and mortgage software and probate recording software.