Cleburne chamber announces fair and rodeo dates

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce has announced that this year's Cleburne County Fair and Rodeo will be held Aug. 19-22.
The fair and the rodeo will be held on the same weekend, a change from last year, when the two events were held separately. According to Chad Robertson, the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, due to complexities of planning during the COVID-19 pandemic it would be better to combine the two events.
The fair, which is sponsored by the chamber, will be held at the fairgrounds along County Road 46 at exit 205 on Interstate 20. The rodeo portion will be held on Aug. 21 and 22.
There will be a chicken and rabbit show at the fair with animals raised by county 4-H members ages 9-19, according to Debby Mathews, Cleburne County county extension coordinator.
Robertson said a headlining musical act will be announced soon on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The fair has a feel of an old-time country fair and will include midway rides, music and vendors along with the rodeo.