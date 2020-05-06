Cleburne BOE says no graduation exercise unless state allows it

HEFLIN — During a brief Monday night meeting the Cleburne County Board of Education handled routine year-end business. That included confirming that no graduation ceremonies will be held for its high schools unless the state allows otherwise.
On Wednesday, Cleburne schools Superintendent Chad Young explained that the county has made no plans for such ceremonies, and any decision that allows them to eventually occur would be in the hands of the state department of education.
“We’re still waiting on guidance from the state and I’m sure the state department is waiting on guidance from the governor. Until some of the regulations are relaxed or changed there is not much of an avenue to have a large gathering, the only gatherings they are discussing is ten or less,” Young said.
“Not much of an opportunity right now to have a large gathering, a prom or a graduation,” Young said.
The board voted unanimously Monday to approve the following resignations due to retirements:
— Paula Shortt, teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School effective June 1.
— Couch Whitley, bus driver, effective June 1.
Shortt said on Wednesday that she taught first through fourth grades at the elementary school for 33 years.
“I love the students, teachers and staff, we are a family. I tried to work hard and do my best for the students. Cleburne County Elementary School is a wonderful school and Cleburne County is a great school system,” Shortt said.
The board also voted to approve three partially paid personal leave days in addition to the two free leave days given by the State Department of Education.
The board voted to make the last official day of school for the 2019-2020 school year May 22. The vote was needed because the state Department of Education had given school systems until June 5 to finish the year, owing to variables caused by the pandemic. The Cleburne system found it did not need to take any additional days, and the vote reflected that.
According to Young, the Alabama Association of School Board’s summer conference scheduled for June 19-20 has been cancelled.
Young said the start of the new school year for 2020-2021 has not been decided yet and may be pushed back by Eric Mackey, state superintendent of education.
“It’s a wait-and-see thing,” said Young.
Young said the start of football season is a decision that goes through two channels, the state department of education and the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
“We’ll have to follow their guidelines, supposedly they are working on plans right now that have a best-case scenario and a worse-case scenario, so it’s going to be a lot to whether the virus pops back up or not,” said Young.