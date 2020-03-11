City recognizes start-to-finish Pinhoti Trail hiker

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to proclaim Jordan Conner as the first “Thru Hiker” of the entire 335-mile Pinhoti Trail, a portion of which passes near Heflin. The feat earned him a certificate validated by the city of Heflin and the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association.
Conner, 22, of Ohio, who completed the hike in January, will be awarded the certificate on March 21 during the Strides of March 5K awards ceremony in Heflin.
Mayor Rudy Rooks said that Conner was required to complete certain tasks, including taking photographs, to prove he did indeed traverse the entire trail. One of those stops must be at Heflin City Hall, according to certificate rules.
The rules were set by the city and the trail association, according to Rooks.
The Pinhoti is a 335-mile-long footpath which crosses 170 miles of Alabama, much of it in the Talladega National Forest, before continuing into Georgia. It is the longest footpath in the state, and is linked to Heflin via a 3.5-mile spur opened in April 2019.
During departmental reports Jonathan Adams, Heflin fire chief, said the department responded to 28 calls, including:
— One structure fire
— Two vehicle fires
— Three woods fires
— Sixteen motor vehicle collisions
— One medical call
— Four tree and powerline calls
— One alarm and one service call
A.J. Benefield, Heflin police chief, said the department handled the following for the month of February:
— Responded to two wrecks
— Closed out ten cases with arrest
— Thirty-nine incident reports
— Twenty traffic citations
— Issued 171 traffic warnings
— Performed 1084 business checks
— Gave two presentations
Benefield said that a special handgun safety class for women age 21 and over will held April 18. Benefield said that anyone interested in the class should call Michele Mayfield at the police department at 256-463-2291 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or message Benefield on the department’s Facebook page.
Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk, said for the month of February the city took in $2,010 in residential building permits.
Rooks asked the council to consider applying for grants to improve the area around the new assisted living facility on Willoughby Street and to construct sidewalks for the city along Almon Street.
Rooks said the next council meeting will be March 24 at 5:30 at City Hall.