 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chad Robertson to be the new Alabama House Representative for District 40

Robertson win

Republican Chad Robertson, left, receives a handshake from a family member who came to the Cleburne County Courthouse to await the election results for District 40.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Tuesday night’s win for Republican Chad Robertson as the latest representative for District 40 in the Alabama House was due to “a lot of good people who turned out and voted,” he told a victory gathering at the Cleburne County Courthouse. 

Complete but unofficial returns from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office give a vote of 10,762 for Robertson versus 2,216 for his Democratic opponent, Pam Howard, who had run for the office in 2018.