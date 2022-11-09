Chad Robertson to be the new Alabama House Representative for District 40

Tuesday night’s win for Republican Chad Robertson as the latest representative for District 40 in the Alabama House was due to “a lot of good people who turned out and voted,” he told a victory gathering at the Cleburne County Courthouse.
Complete but unofficial returns from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office give a vote of 10,762 for Robertson versus 2,216 for his Democratic opponent, Pam Howard, who had run for the office in 2018.
District 40 incorporates Cleburne County and its cities of Heflin, Ranburne and Edwardsville. It also includes the eastern edge of Calhoun County, Jacksonville and parts of Oxford.
Robertson, 45, celebrated the occasion with family and friends including his wife, Laura, although his three children stayed at home because of illness. A group of supporters at courthouse in downtown Heflin congratulated him.
“I’m humbled and appreciative for the help I got throughout the whole journey,” Robertson said. “My success is due to my supporters. There were a lot of good people who turned out and voted. I want to do the best I can to help everyone in the district.”
Howard, 63, is a business owner who had hoped to win so she could help Alabamians make decisions about how their tax dollars are spent, particularly in areas such as Medicaid expansion and access to better health care for rural Alabamians.
“I’m disappointed but I gave it my best,” Howard said. “I ran because I care, and I think we did pretty good. There was low voter turnout. From what I see there were way fewer votes cast than in 2018. Also, we Democrats battle straight-party voting.”
Robertson, known for his singing and guitar-playing skills, is a business owner and former president of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce. His platform includes eliminating the state tax on groceries, enhancing the pay and funding that law officers receive, and changing the charge of eluding a law officer from a misdemeanor to a felony, which he believes will help sheriff departments work more efficiently with each other, especially when criminals are crossing state lines.
Because of the win, Robertson will be spending much of his time in Montgomery, at least for the annual three-month session. When not in session, he hopes to spend time with his constituents.
“I will be dealing with local legislators and learning all aspects of government,” Robertson said. “I want to do what it will take for us to be successful, and I want to devote some time to each major city in our district. I hope we can all grow as we want to.”