The mayor of Heflin and the Alabama Department of Transportation are at odds over the long-awaited replacement of the city’s Campbell Street Bridge.
As of now, the bridge project is dead in the water.
The bridge, which has been a financial thorn in the side of Heflin officials for years, connects about 12-14 homes and a church to the rest of the city. It’s nothing more than a 34-foot-long slab of fading asphalt with rusty guardrails which spans the calm waters of Cahulga Creek. The bridge was declared “structurally deficient and functionally obsolete” at an inspection in 2014, according to published reports. It is still open to traffic.
Last July, ALDOT told Mayor Rudy Rooks the city’s share of the bridge project was $300,000, a figure that worried Rooks, given that he had been told years earlier that the city’s share would be about $100,000. The city has already spent $100,000 for engineering costs to date. After Rooks reached out to state officials, a representative from ALDOT visited Heflin last year and told him that if the city would pay $30,000 they could get the bridge put in, he said.
Rooks said the city was originally awarded $575,000 in federal and state money in 2016 but $74,000 was cut from that amount by ALDOT to fund another Heflin bridge project on Bells Mill Road. Rooks said that the Bells Mill Road project was constructed before the current city administration had taken office.
Geneva Brown, ALDOT assistant region engineer for the department’s East Central Region, said that no money was taken from the City of Heflin.
Brown said that Heflin got a certain dollar amount for various projects under the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program.
“At the end of the day the City of Heflin was awarded ‘X’ amount of dollars,” said Brown, adding that the construction cost of the Bells Mill Bridge project exceeded Heflin’s estimated dollar amount which left less money for other projects.
“It’s not a matter of ALDOT taking money, it’s a matter of the City of Heflin, I can’t say if they underestimated the cost, I can’t say what actually happened, but what I can say, most definitely is that to construct the Bells Mill Road bridge exceeded the cost that was originally allotted by the city,” said Brown.
Several weeks ago ALDOT again told the mayor that the city’s share would be $300,000 for the bridge, he said, which would cost a total of $801,736. Since that time the contractor’s bid for the job has been rejected according to Brown. She said the job would be rebid. That is little solace for Rooks.
“We still don’t have the funds even if it comes in under that. They’re still wanting us to put out the $300,000; we’re still not going to do that,” Rooks said after a recent council meeting. “The agreement we had with ALDOT was that the extra money that we would have to put in was $30,000.”
Ken Cush, ALDOT’s Phenix City area transportation engineer, said he does not know whether an ALDOT staffer told Rooks the city could pay just $30,000.
“But if he told them that it would take another $30,000 to do engineering work on the culvert, then the culvert comes in at approximately $800,000, and they’ve been given approximately $500,000, the city is still going to have to come up with additional $300,000 to get it built,” Cush said.
Rooks said he now wants simply wants to give the allotted ALDOT money to the county for other projects and move on.
“We’re no closer to getting a bridge than we were six years ago when we started talking about this. The money that is supposed to be there is not there; they used it somewhere else,” Rooks said.
But, he said, the bridge project will continue.
“We’ll be looking at some local contractors that could go in and put us a crossing in there and not have to deal with ALDOT,” Rooks said.