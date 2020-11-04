Boardwalk at Cheaha State Park named a National Recreational Trail

Renee Raney, Cheaha State Park superintendent, recently spoke of a 91-year-old guest who had visited the wooded recreation area atop Alabama’s highest mountain.
In a note to the superintendent, the elderly individual referred specifically to the Bald Rock Boardwalk and the experience enjoyed there: “‘When I was younger I hiked the mountains. Now that I am 91 years old and in a wheelchair, I don’t get the opportunity to hike. My grandson brought me to Cheaha and we experienced Bald Rock together ... I was young again and I realized that I am still the climber of mountains,’” Raney said.
That setting for a hike has been recognized as special by the U.S. Department of the Interior. David L. Bernhardt, secretary of the department, last month designated the boardwalk — also known as the Doug Ghee Accessible Trail — as a National Recreational Trail, according to a news release.
The trail is a 0.3-mile boardwalk that allows users of all abilities to journey through the hardwoods and view the breathtaking vista at Bald Rock.
The designation is part of a broader national announcement that establishes 30 new national recreation trails in 25 states, adding more than 1,275 miles to the National Trail System.
“I encourage Americans to get outside, enjoy our incredible public lands and visit a nearby national recreation trail. Spanning more than that 83,000 miles, larger than the interstate highway system, the National Trails system provides easy access to a wide variety of outdoor experiences,” Bernhardt said.
Raney said she and the park staff are delighted that everyone’s favorite trail — which is the oldest official park trail in the state — atop Alabama’s highest mountain has achieved the lofty designation.
“The Bald Rock Trail (original dirt path) was originally created in 1933 by the Civilian Conservation Corps because they thought the overlook was worthy of public access,” Raney said Tuesday.
“The boardwalk or Doug Ghee Accessible Trail was built over 20 years ago and has been enjoyed by millions of park visitors. It is a favorite and ‘must see’ when visiting the park,” she said.
Raney said that approximately 250,000 visitors annually walk, roll, stroll, meander, birdwatch, nature-journal and meditate their way from the forested entrance to the overlook.
Along the boardwalk, interpretive signs illustrate the cultural and natural history of Cheaha Mountain. Moreover, the original dirt path still exists and runs parallel with the accessible boardwalk.
Because the boardwalk is 20 years old, Raney said, it needs some maintenance. In December the boardwalk will be reworked with lumber donated by Oxford Lumber.
“There will be information at the trailhead to show guests which section is currently under improvement,” said Raney.