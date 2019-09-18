HEFLIN — Next weekend autumnal revelers will begin descending on Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch for live music, food, frivolity and of course, pumpkins.
Jim Bennett, who owns the fourth-generation 40-acre farm, opens up the farm to the public every October, offering patrons and organized groups myriad seasonal delights.
This is the tenth year for the event. Bennett attributes the longevity to hard work and continual upgrades.
This year Bennett has improved foot traffic flow for visitors and has added a covered pavilion for groups to gather under for orientation before they break up into groups to continue their visit.
“It makes me feel very happy to how we’ve grown, the things that we’ve done from Year 1 to now, it gives you a sense of accomplishment,” Bennett said on Wednesday.
Bennett said over 20,000 people visited the farm last year and he expects about the same this year. He starts getting ready for the next year as soon as the farm shuts down in each November.
Bennett said that the farm hosts schools and other organized groups during the week. On Friday through Sunday the farm is open to the general public.
The attractions include:
— Corn crib
— Hay rides
— Rubber duck races
— Pipe slides
— Wagon train
— Tire crawl
— Pipe swing
— Hay bale maze
— Rat run
— Cornhole
— Flower picking
— Teepee
— Loblolly pine tree nature trail
— Samples from the smokehouse
— Flower orchard
The kitchen at Bennett Farms offers a variety of homemade cooked items including hamburgers, hotdogs, corndogs, pork rinds, tea cakes, apple pies and on the weekend ribs, pulled pork and brisket.
Pumpkins of all kind will be offered for sale including pie pumpkins, giant pumpkins and carving pumpkins.
Every Saturday in October from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. area bands will perform.
A country store will be open with handmade items by local vendors offering soaps, pottery, treats, iron works and ornaments.
“I do realize that you can buy a pumpkin anywhere but it’s about the memories the families can make here that last a lifetime, that’s what makes it so special,” said Bennett.