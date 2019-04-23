Reacting to what he said were positive comments about the event’s debut last year, Heflin landowner Jim Bennett will hold another Creekside Market this Friday and Saturday.
“The love it, they love the atmosphere and the setting,” said Bennett, owner of Bennett Farms, referring to both vendors and customers.
More than 55 vendors are lined up to offer everything from antiques and handcrafted items to leather goods, he said.
Bennett Farms is known locally for hosting the annual Pumpkin Patch festival. Bennett added the Creekside Market last year.
Bennett said a blacksmith will sell his wares and give demonstrations both Friday and Saturday, and music will be performed on both days of the festival, he said.
Food will be available from the Bennett Farms kitchen, which will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, tea cakes, brisket, ribs, pork skins and Frios gourmet popsicles.
Bennett said the market is earlier than last year's first market — which was in June — to avoid the heat of early summer.
“With Mother’s Day around the corner it will be a great opportunity for people to come out and bring their wives, their mothers, to shop and to spend some time at the farm,” Bennett said.
Bennett is also inviting race fans who will be in the area this weekend for the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway to explore something local.
The next Creekside Market will be in November, according to Bennett.
The vendors attending this weekend will offer the following:
- Leather crafts
- Antiques and vintage items
- Jewelry
- Pottery
- Photography
- Jams, jellies, honey and treats
- Woodworking, signs and repurposed furniture
- Hand-poured candles
- Clothing
- Artwork