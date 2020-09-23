Bennett Farms attractions return in October

HEFLIN — Next weekend pumpkin-seekers and autumnal merrymakers will start flocking to Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch in Heflin for the 11th annual smorgasbord of games, food, live music, sights and rides.
Jim Bennett, who owns the fourth-generation 40-acre farm, opens the place up to the public every October, offering patrons and organized groups a variety of seasonal delights. Last year more than 20,000 revelers enjoyed the farm and its attractions, according to Bennett, but this year the amount is expected to be less due to COVID-19.
Bennett said public schools that have booked field trips in the past will not be able to visit due to COVID-19.
“Most of the schools are not able to come,” he said adding that he still has private schools and church groups booked to visit the farm in Oct.
Due to COVID-19 Bennett has had to tweak the farm to reflect social distancing. He had already cleaned out a portion of a wooded area and constructed a large pavilion with picnic tables last year before the pandemic hit, and now he has set up another large tent to allow for additional distancing. Signs have been put up everywhere to remind visitors to keep their distance from each other.
The attractions and activities include:
— Corn crib
— Decorate a scarecrow
— Hay rides
— Flower picking
— Rubber duck races
— Pipe slides
— Wagon train
— Tire crawl
— Pipe swing
— Hay bale maze
— Rat run
— Cornhole
— Fall photography display
— Teepee
— Loblolly pine tree nature trail
— Samples from the smokehouse
— Flower orchard
A new feature is what Bennett said his son named a “hoop hopper.”
“It’s a gravity-feed bin that’s on a chassis that we mounted basketball goals in,” said Bennett.
The kitchen at Bennett Farms offers a variety of homemade cooked items including hamburgers, hotdogs, corn dogs, pork rinds, tea cakes and apple pies, while on the weekend ribs, pulled pork and brisket await the fall revelers.
Every Saturday in October from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. area bands will perform, including Ryan Robertson, Iron City Boys, John Howle and others.
For the pumpkin aficionados a wide variety of the orange jack-o’-lanterns are available including pick-your-own pie pumpkins, Atlantic Giants, decorative and carving pumpkins.
A country store will be open with handmade items by local vendors offering soaps, pottery, treats, iron works, a variety of succulents and ornaments.
On Wednesday Bennett and his wife, Lexi, were busy hauling hay for the upcoming winter. Bennett was covered in hay and sweat as he also helped with last-minute preparations.
“So we work and strive really hard to create a family-friendly, clean and safe environment for families to come out to, to spend time and make memories,” he said.
Bennett said he wants his staff to be the face of Cleburne County to out-of-town visitors.
“A lot of people come into the county from the outside and this is their first impression of Cleburne County and we want to be a smiling face and good memory for everybody to enjoy,” said Bennett.