Authorities in Ranburne blocked part of Frank Ledbetter Memorial Drive today after a reported shooting in the first block of River Road.
Numerous law enforcement agencies from Calhoun and Cleburne Counties were surrounding a home around 5 p.m. A neighbor said they had been there since around 2 p.m.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies at the scene declined to comment on the incident, but said they were working to resolve the issue.
Camryn Harris, who lives in the home next door, said she arrived at her house shortly before noon and heard what sounded like gunshots and someone screaming from the house.
Harris said she and her father were later asked by a SWAT team to leave their house for safety reasons.