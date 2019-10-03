HEFLIN — On the book-tour trail Wednesday afternoon rather than the campaign trail, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill nonetheless answered a few politically oriented questions during a stop at the Cleburne County Courthouse.
The candidate for the Republican nomination for election to the U.S. Senate autographed copies of “Alabama: A Bicentennial,” which he co-authored with Tom Ward, who was signing copies as well.
Merrill said he didn’t think President Donald Trumpwill be impeached.
“I really don’t think that it’s possible for it to occur because even if the House voted to impeach, the Senate would never vote to convict based on information that’s out there today. There would have to be something extraordinary that would be introduced between now and the time of the trial will begin in the Senate in order for the guilty verdict to be reached by the Senate,” Merrill said after the book signing.
A steady stream of well-wishers, family members and public officials crowded the rotunda of the 112-year-old courthouse to purchase a copy of his and Ward’s book, which focuses on 200 years of notable Alabamians, trivia and other information.
Merrill said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.-Ky.) will follow constitutional guidelines and procedures related to impeachment, “but he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure that the political aspect of this is not taken advantage of the procedural aspect.”
One of Merrill’s opponents is ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville who had said earlier in the day that Trump’s trade policies are putting a noose around U.S. farmers’ necks. Merrill was quick to respond.
“Well, I think it shows a complete lack of understanding from Coach Tuberville to the aspects of the trade war, the trade relationships that we’re trying to reach with our trading partners,” said Merrill.
Merrill then cited history to support the current trade war.
“The thing that should be clear to anybody that’s a student of history is that the conversations that we’re having today concerning trade and tariffs are the same conversations that we were having in the nineties — the 1890s,” said Merrill.
Merrill said that President Grover Cleveland was in his second term and William McKinley was starting his role as Speaker of the House when changes were made that led to the industrial revolution, “that caused America to be the greatest nation in the history of the world.”
“Economically we still feel that reverberations today because of the decisions that were made at that time to protect our national interests,” Merrill said.
When asked about unsolicited phone sales calls, or robocalls, Merrill pointed out a balance needs to be reached between protecting the consumer and a company’s right to free speech.
“One of the things that needs to be noted is that the regulation for those type incidences occurs in a couple of different ways. One is through the Federal Communications Commission. The other one isthrough the local, state agencies that are responsible for that type of communications, which in our instance would be the folks in Montgomery that most people don’t think about because we don’t deal with them directly, but the Public Service Commission,” Merrill said.
One of the biggest problems is how companies can “disguise” their numbers to make it look like a local number and people are more likely to pick up.
“As a matter of fact I’ve gotten a phone call from my own phone number — that’s kind of interesting when you think about that,” he said.
Merrill said that during next year’s election Alabama’s voters will have a secure electoral voting system.
“I feel really good about where we are as a state, we have people that are trying to infiltrate our system all the time, they’re probing, they’re scanning, they’re doing all the things that you can think of that will try to cause us harm and ill will and yet our system has never been compromised,” Merrill said.
“We feel confident about where we are and where we will be based on the established protective mechanisms that we currently have in place,” said Merrill.
One of the books Merrill and Ward signed was for Jeanne Rigsby who, like most of those present, held Merrill in high regard.
“I know that Mr. Merrill is the cream of the crop, if we have him as Senator we will be blessed. I just told him I was getting his signature now because somewhere in the future for some reason I have ‘president’ in my mind,” Rigsby said.