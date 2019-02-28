HEFLIN — Soon Heflin residents will no longer have to be on waiting lists to have internet access in their homes or business.
On Wednesday the Heflin Industrial Development board announced a new internet service provider, Gigafy, will offer a fiber optic network capable of reaching gigabit speeds. Installation for Heflin customers will begin in a few months, according to a press release.
Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith said it’s a great thing for a rural community such as Heflin to have a high-speed broadband internet provider.
Smith said customers in Heflin currently have limited choices for internet service. The main provider, CenturyLink, has a limited number of ports and customers have to be on a waiting list to be hooked up.
Gigafy is partnering with a small internet provider in Heflin, Pioneer Broadband Networks, to offer the new internet service, which should be in all Heflin households within a year, according to Pioneer Broadband owner Randall Brooks.
Brooks said Gigafy is based in Australia and its owner, David Wadley, wants to expand into new areas.
Currently Pioneer Broadband offers a “wireless small footprint” internet service on Ross Street in Heflin for downtown businesses.
Brooks said that obstacles such as trees do affect the wireless signal to some extent.
“I didn’t want to just go all out and spread it around the whole town, but with what myself and David are planning to install, it’s going to be a fiber optic network throughout the entire city so you won’t have obstacles of trees and things like that,” Brooks said.
“Gigafy and myself have worked on several projects in Atlanta and for the past year now they’re very interested to get a foundation here in the United States,” Brooks said.
“I told them about what I’ve been trying to do here in Heflin and how much of a need there is in this community for broadband service,” said Brooks.
Brooks said the Australian company's owner visited the city and talked to business people and city officials and was able to negotiate a lease on a building which once housed a cable TV company on Evans Bridge Road.
Brooks said the fiber optic cable would be run underground and residential customers around Evans Bridge Road should be able to have a high-speed connection within 2-3 months.
Frank Tant, owner of Cleburne Pharmacy in downtown Heflin, uses Pioneer Broadband for his internet service and said the upgrade from the old provider was dramatic.
“The internet has been incredible — it’s stable, whereas before it was cutting in and out a dozen to 25 times a day. Couldn’t process a credit card without the internet going out, but since we’ve switched over we have not had that problem at all,” Tant said.
Tant said that due to the internet service his business is able to cut the phone bill in half.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said there’s not a business that doesn't have to have internet.
Maloney said that when businesses consider locating in a particular area and send out a “request for proposal,” one of the questions they have concerns what type of high-speed capabilities are available.
“It’s always been a question mark for us,” Maloney said.
Maloney said that having someone local who is available and a part of the community is “fantastic.”
“What makes this such a big announcement is rural areas don't get this,” Maloney said, adding that many small communities have to use taxpayer money to install a internet infrastructure.
To sign up: heflin.gigafy.co