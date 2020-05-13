Audit shows Heflin in better financial shape

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council learned the results of its annual audit Tuesday night during a council meeting.
John DeLoach, a certified public accountant with DeLoach, Barber & Caspers, PC, said the city is “head and shoulders above where they were.”
Last year the city had to quickly borrow $200,000 to cover its quarterly debt service payment because money had not been set aside, according to Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks. https://www.annistonstar.com/news/cleburne/heflin-budget-calculations-continue-for-fiscal-2020/article_30e9a5e0-e4c1-11e9-819f-5b2f98756566.html
“They’re back on track, we put the procedures in to protect their money and we’ve got a mayor who is watching after the money on a daily and weekly basis,” DeLoach said after he gave a 45-minute presentation on his 57-page audit.
Rooks said he is more engaged in the day-to-day operations of the city.
“What has changed is the department heads have been frugal in watching their expenses — I give all the credit to them,” Rooks said after the meeting.
Rooks said one factor that has helped the city get financially more secure is that the city is down by six employees across various departments.
“Payroll is the biggest expense, benefits and insurance that we pay,” Rooks said.
“We had to get in a cost saving mindset in order for us to be able to recoup from our deficit the year before,” the mayor said.
In other business the mayor updated the council with the changes to the city under the new “safer-at-home” COVID-19 restrictions.
Rooks said the restrooms and pavilions are now open at city parks but the playgrounds are still closed. The senior center is still closed and access to the recreation center is still restricted.
Tammy Perry, Parks and Recreation director, told the council that there has still been no decision on whether the city will be allowed to have at least part of a youth baseball season.
Perry said the governor has not given the green light for any kind of contact sports involving any shared apparatus.
Because no graduation ceremonies have been announced for the county’s high school seniors, city officials are throwing a parade to honor them. Rooks said the city has partnered with the school and the county to hang banners along Ross Street with the seniors’ photos on them as another gesture of appreciation because they will not get to participate in a traditional graduation.
The parade will be on May 22 at 6 p.m.
Rooks said the seniors will remain in their cars as they come through town and social distancing will be in effect.
As the parade passes the city’s amphitheater each senior’s name will be announced, according to Perry.
Perry also told the council that the city has been inundated with hikers coming through town.
“They are coming through from everywhere...they’re driving here specifically to hike our trail,” Perry said.
Perry said the Appalachian Trail and other trails are closed which has attracted the hikers to Alabama.