Artificial turf ready for play on Cleburne County field

HEFLIN — When the Ohatchee Indians visit Cleburne County High School for the season’s first football game next week, the gridiron contest will be played on newly installed artificial turf.
On Thursday workers were putting the final touches on the colorful surface at L.E. Bell Field. In each end zone huge red letters spell out TIGERS on a black background and a huge red tiger paw print adorns the middle of the field. A bold red border wraps around the entire playing surface, while the sidelines are both black and red, the school’s colors.
According to Cleburne County school Superintendent Chad Young, the artificial turf and grading of the field were not the only improvements in the $1.4 million upgrade.
Young said there was a drainage issue with water runoff pipes coming from the middle school, high school and the elementary school that had to be rerouted. The old field surface was uneven and did not drain well, resulting in a muddy mess after it rained.
The track that encircles the field was also upgraded to accommodate four runners, while other improvements include a high jump area, pole vault area and a triple jump area. Young said the field has also been marked to accommodate soccer if the school fields a team in the future.
The high school band can also use the field, creating for the young musicians a much better practice area owing to the permanent yard lines the band uses to choreograph its performances, Young said.
Funding for the entire project was through the Public School and College Authority bond through the state of Alabama, a source the school does not have to repay, according to Young.
Young also said the field can be used by the Heflin Parks and Recreation Department if needed along with the school’s softball and baseball field for practice if their fields are too wet and muddy.
“I hope everybody enjoys it, I think it’s a beautiful stadium, I think it’s better than most if not one of the best 4A stadiums in the state of Alabama,” Young said.
Head football coach Joby Burns said he and his team are looking forward to using the new field.
“We’re definitely very excited, we appreciate all the work that everybody’s put into it. This is definitely big for our overall program,” Burns said.
“One of the biggest things that I’m excited about, and one of the biggest reasons that I was pushing for this, was for us to have a place to practice everyday. Forever they practiced on the baseball field,” Burns said. “We’re going to have a place everyday that we can go out and practice, the kids are going to have landmarks, the numbers are there.”
Burns said the contractor doing the work, Taylor Corporation, is doing a great job on the project.
School Prinicipal Jeffrey Bryant said the new turf will be a great experience for the kids.
“There is no better advantage that you can have on Friday night for that,” he said. “Our kids are getting the same opportunity a lot of kids at a lot of larger systems and large towns are getting as far as getting to play on field turf.”
Bryant, an alumni of the school, is proud of the new look the stadium sports.
“I think it represents the school, I think it represents the community, the designs on it, the coloring on it, it’s spectacular. We’ve spent a lot of time making decisions on what to put on it,” Bryant said.