Anniston man dies in rural highway collision

A fiery two-vehicle collision claimed the life of an Anniston man Monday, officials say.
Christopher Scott Helms, 31, of Anniston, was involved in a head-on automobile crash south of Interstate 20 on Alabama 9 when he attempted to pass a tractor trailer in a no-passing zone, according to Maj. Danny Turner of Heflin Police Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:06 p.m., according to Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs.
The tractor trailer had video footage from a dashcam that allowed investigators to view the entire accident unfold from the rear view mirror, according to Turner. The deceased was driving southbound on Alabama 9 behind the tractor trailer when it attempted to pass. There was another vehicle in the opposing northbound lane just over a hilltop area of the road where visibility is low and is a no-passing zone.
The two vehicles collided with the Helms vehicle going excessive speeds, according to Turner.
Asked if Helms had been wearing a seatbelt, Turner said officers couldn’t tell due to the extensive burned state of the vehicle and called it a “total loss.”
Turner said police had to identify Helms through various means such as tattoos in order to notify next of kin.
“I think his disregard for the rules of the road is what caused the accident from what we could ascertain from the video footage of the tractor trailer,” Turner said.
The other driver involved was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she was treated for her injuries. Turner said the other driver suffered extensive injury but that her outcome “looks promising.”
“It was a very violent crash,” said Turner. “I think she’s very lucky.”