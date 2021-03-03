All Cleburne school employees awarded ‘pandemic pay’

HEFLIN — Each and every employee of the Cleburne County school system on Monday received a measure of appreciation from the Cleburne County Board of Education.
The school board voted unanimously to give “pandemic pay” in the amount of $500 to everyone on the payroll — excluding the superintendent and the school board members themselves.
According to Superintendent Chad Young, the money is a gesture of good will to reward employees' sacrifice during the pandemic.
Young said that everyone will get the pandemic pay, including bus drivers, lunchroom workers, custodians and teachers.
Young said Tuesday by phone it would be hard to find a better use of the money than to give it to the employees, noting that other school systems in the area have been offering bonuses during the pandemic.
Totaling $160,000 for everyone, the pandemic payout is being drawn from the school system’s coffers rather than federal COVID dollars, according to Young.
“It’s just something that we’ve had an opportunity to do during the pandemic where we’ve been able to put some money back — the COVID money that we’ve got has allowed us to spend our money in different places. Normally we’re having to buy toilet paper and cleaning supplies, well, the federal government is now purchasing that for us so it freed up some money in other areas,” Young said.
Young said the feedback he’s been getting from employees has been positive.
“The comments I’ve gotten and the emails I’ve gotten today are very appreciative, just hope it helps them,” said Young. “It’s not much on a personal level but it does mean something to them, so they’ve been very appreciative.”
In other business the board voted unanimously to:
— Approve the employment of Amberley Dee Carter as a Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Ranburne Elementary School.
— Approve the transfer of Jane Morgan, food service assistant, from Ranburne to Cleburne County Elementary school.
— Approved the employment of Taska Martin as food service assistant at Ranburne.
— Approved the employment of Billie Campbell as nurse for an after-school program at Pleasant Grove Elementary school.
— Approved three-year principal contracts for Christy Hiett at Fruithurst Elementary school, Eric Lovvorn at Cleburne County Career Technical School, Jamie Smith at Ranburne Elementary school and Tim Ward at Ranburne High School.