Alabama’s flag has friends at Pleasant Grove

HOLLIS — The Alabama state flag flying above Pleasant Grove Elementary school was getting a little tattered and threadbare as it flapped in the January breeze Thursday afternoon.
Principal Adam Dasinger saw a replacement was necessary, and so earlier this month he asked State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, for a new one that the four-member flag crew could raise each morning.
“Ours is getting ragged and I figured right before the start of the session of the Alabama Legislature started that he, being a new senator, he would do that and he said, ‘Sure,’ he’d be glad to come up here and do that,” said Dasinger.
Price arrived right on time and carried a new state flag wrapped in shiny cellophane.
“We’re glad to be able to replace the state flag that the school has at the present time and appreciate the students taking the time out of their day to make sure the flag is presented each day,” said Price.
Price also said he is ready for the new session of the legislature that begins Feb. 4 .
“I have several bills that I’ll be carrying personally. We have one bill that has to do with the wineries, our farmers that are in the wine industry, we’ll be looking at that,” said Price.
Price said the bill will allow local Alabama wineries the opportunity to distribute their wine in the state if they actually manufacture the wine.
“What we’re looking for is to make sure our wineries are treated like farmers, because that is what they are doing,” Price said.
Price said if the bill passes it will give Alabama wineries a little more flexibility.
Another bill that Price said that has already been pre-filed would give gun owners a lifetime concealed pistol permit.
“From the technology standpoint it could help put us into the 21st century because what it does, it actually connects 67 counties,” said Price.
Price said that under the present legislation there are 67 individual entities issuing permits.
Instead of having one and five-year permits, a lifetime concealed pistol permit will be available according to Price.
“But the main thing is the technology of being able to link, as far as all of these counties together, will be good, we’re working with ALEA on that project,” said Price.
Efforts to reach Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green for comment were unsuccessful Thursday as he is out of town, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Outside the school Thursday the entire sixth grade was in attendance when Price gave the flag to the team of four whose duty it is to raise and lower the flag each day. Nyla Foster-McKenzie, Ryleigh Bridges, Angeles Becerra and Jaliin Popham held up the new flag for photographs.
“We actually need a new one because our old one is pretty old and ripped,” said Becerra.
Popham agreed with her fellow flag raisers.
“It’s pretty fantastic, our flag is messed up and we really needed a new one and it’s really cool,” said Popham.
The children will raise the new flag on Friday morning.