HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council discussed the impending closure of Alabama 46 at the Cane Creek bridge during a work session Tuesday night.
It’s still impending.
The road was supposed to be shut down Dec. 2 by the Alabama Department of Transportation but a delay in putting up signs has postponed the closure to Monday, Dec. 9, according to Heflin fire Chief Jonathan Adams. Adams said that Tracy Lambert, Cleburne EMS director, is considering stationing an ambulance at the Heflin fire department to reduce emergency response times once the bridge is closed next week. The EMS is based on the other side of the bridge from the main portion of Heflin.
Adams said the fire department will respond to its incidents on the other side of the bridge by using Interstate I-20 to get to the calls.
“It’s just going to have to be a little longer response time for us, there’s really no way around it,” Adams said.
Adams said that the fire department has automatic aid with other fire departments to help respond to calls in the area across the bridge.
“The other departments will probably get there over a minute to two minutes faster than we would if they get out of the station the same time we do,” Adams said.
Adams said for the month of November the fire department responded to 22 calls:
— One vehicle fire
— Four woods fires
— Nine motor vehicle collisions
— Three medical calls
— Four tree and power line calls
— One service call
A.J. Benefield, Heflin police chief, said the department closed out three cases by arrest and:
— Took 35 incident reports
— Issued 13 traffic citations
— Issued 117 traffic warnings
— Performed 878 business checks
— Gave 2 presentations
Benefield said that the department hired Tanner Howell as its newest officer. Howell recently graduated from the police academy at Jacksonville State University.
“He’s out on the road working, doing a great job,” Benefield said.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said the city has been getting a lot of feedback about the city’s tree lighting last week.
“It turned out real good, getting a lot of positive comments about the tree, it’s very unique,” Rooks said of the ornamentation, which was not an actual tree but a stylized arrangement of lights to resemble a tree’s shape.
Rooks also said the Heflin Christmas parade will be on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and Santa Claus will make his annual appearance on one of the floats.
City Council members will also be featured in the parade on a float, according to Rooks.